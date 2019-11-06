× Water fountains at 10 Shelby County schools test positive for lead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools reported that specific water fountains in some of the district’s school tested positive for lead.

Of 165 schools tested as part of a state requirement, 10 schools had specific water fountains that tested positive for lead levels about 1% more than the EPA threshold.

SCS said most of the fountains that tested above the threshold were not frequently used.

A district spokesperson said all affected fountains were shut off and immediately removed from use as part of a precautionary process. Other fountains in the buildings were not affected by the lead levels in these specific fountains.

Parents at the schools were the affected water fountains were found have been notified.

The district said it is taking steps to remove the fountains.

Below are the 10 schools that had at least one water fountain test above the EPA threshold.