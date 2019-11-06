× The NHL is throwing back for the first game of 2020

(CNN) — The Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators are going retro for the first NHL game of 2020.

The new uniforms are set to make their on-ice debut at the 2020 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic between the two teams at the Cotton Bowl on New Year’s Day.

Even though the uniforms are new, they make a nod to hockey history in both states.

The Stars jersey is green with white writing and features a gray felt patch in the shape of Texas on the left sleeve.

The logo on the chest is a large “D” with the word “stars” superimposed across it. The “A” in the word is replaced with a star to represent the Texas state flag.

The Predators jersey is a nod to the jersey of the old Dixie Flyers, who played in Nashville in the 1960s. It features the team’s name in script across the front. It also has a retro saber-toothed tiger head on one shoulder and a guitar fretboard on the interior collar to honor the Music City.

Both jerseys will go on sale November 15.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.