Shelby County Health Department to offer free flu shots on November 19

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department is making it a little easier to get your flu shot this season.

This week the agency announced they will be offering free flu vaccinations at county health clinics on November 19.

The free vaccine will be available at the following locations between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.:

Hickory Hill Public Health Clinic

6590 Kirby Center Cove

Immunization Clinic

814 Jefferson, Room 216

Millington Public Health Clinic

8225 Highway 51 North

Shelby Crossing Public Health Clinic

6170 Macon Road

Southland Mall Public Health Clinic

1287 Southland Mall

Cawthon Public Health Clinic

1000 Haynes

Collierville Public Health Clinic

167 Washington Street.

An after-hours flu shot clinic will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at New Direction Christian Church at 6120 Wincherster Road for those who cannot make it to a clinic before 3:30 p.m.