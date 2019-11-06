Shelby County Health Department to offer free flu shots on November 19
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department is making it a little easier to get your flu shot this season.
This week the agency announced they will be offering free flu vaccinations at county health clinics on November 19.
The free vaccine will be available at the following locations between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.:
Hickory Hill Public Health Clinic
6590 Kirby Center Cove
Immunization Clinic
814 Jefferson, Room 216
Millington Public Health Clinic
8225 Highway 51 North
Shelby Crossing Public Health Clinic
6170 Macon Road
Southland Mall Public Health Clinic
1287 Southland Mall
Cawthon Public Health Clinic
1000 Haynes
Collierville Public Health Clinic
167 Washington Street.
An after-hours flu shot clinic will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at New Direction Christian Church at 6120 Wincherster Road for those who cannot make it to a clinic before 3:30 p.m.