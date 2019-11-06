Republican candidate Tate Reeves projected to win Mississippi governor election. FULL RESULTS HERE.

Shelby County Health Department to offer free flu shots on November 19

Posted 4:26 am, November 6, 2019, by

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department is making it a little easier to get your flu shot this season.

This week the agency announced they will be offering free flu vaccinations at county health clinics on November 19.

The free vaccine will be available at the following locations between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.:

Hickory Hill Public Health Clinic
6590 Kirby Center Cove

Immunization Clinic
814 Jefferson, Room 216

Millington Public Health Clinic
8225 Highway 51 North

Shelby Crossing Public Health Clinic
6170 Macon Road

Southland Mall Public Health Clinic
1287 Southland Mall

Cawthon Public Health Clinic
1000 Haynes

Collierville Public Health Clinic
167 Washington Street.

An after-hours flu shot clinic will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at New Direction Christian Church at 6120 Wincherster Road for those who cannot make it to a clinic before 3:30 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.