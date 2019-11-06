× Man accused of abuse claims child’s injuries were self-inflicted, caused by her period

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South man was arrested after a young girl showed up to school this past week covered in bruises.

On Tuesday, officers responded to Highland Oaks Middle School where they met a young girl who claimed Hector Flores had hurt her. She claimed it all started after the suspect accused her of taking something. After denying the claim, Flores allegedly grabbed her by the hair and began dragging her around the room before hitting and kicking her repeatedly.

Authorities said the little girl had bruises all over her body and a busted lip.

Flores was detained that day and told police during an interview that he merely spanked her when his nephew’s marijuana came up missing on Sunday. He said he asked the girl if she had taken it given her alleged history of stealing things that didn’t belong to her.

When the girl denied having the drugs he said he didn’t believe her and so he spanked her.

Flores claimed that the other injuries, including those to her chest, stomach, arm and face, were either self inflicted or caused by “her being on her menstrual cycle.”

He was arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse.