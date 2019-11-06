Live at 9: Coats for Kids, Howl at the Moon, Watercooler Wednesday & Bill Perry

Coats for Kids with Tim Simpson
WREG’s Tim’s Coats for Kids campaign is underway! We’re collecting new or gently used coats to help keep the children of the Mid-South warm during the winter months.
Howl at the Moon with the Streetdog Foundation
Howl at the Moon is a chance for us to help out some of our four-legged friends in need. Melanie Pafford and Sunday Bella stopped by to tell us more about the event.
Watercooler Wednesday
Latty, Crash Davis and Todd Demers joined us to talk about this week's hot topics.
Music with Bill Perry
Jazz pianist and music composer Bill Perry is known to audiences all across the Mid-South and now he's got a new standing gig at a local restaurant.