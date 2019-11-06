Grizzlies snap skid with win over T’Wolves

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Dillon Brooks scored 31 points, rookie Ja Morant added 26 and the Memphis Grizzlies held onto a lead to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 137-121 on Wednesday night.

Rookie Brandon Clarke made all seven of his shots and scored 18 points, and Jae Crowder also had 18 points for Memphis.

Andrew Wiggins led the Timberwolves with 30 points. Karl-Anthony Towns returned from a two-game suspension for a confrontation with Philadelphia's Joel Embiid to finish with 25 points and 13 rebounds.

Brooks was 9 of 16 from the field, going 5 of 7 from 3-point range. Memphis shooting 57% overall and 12 of 23 on 3s.

The victory snapped Memphis' three-game losing streak. The Timberwolves dropped their second straight and third in the last four.

Memphis came out shooting well, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range in the first quarter. But a lead that reached 16 points evaporated in the second quarter. Still, Memphis was able to shoot well, finishing 8 of 13 from outside the arc in the half.