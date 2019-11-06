× Former political campaign treasurer accused of stealing $133K

RUTHERFORD, Tenn. — A former political campaign treasurer and Tennessee Republican Party committeewoman is accused of stealing more than $133,000 from her father’s campaign and pocketing insurance money from policyholders who used her family’s insurance company.

News outlets report Kelsey Ketron has been indicted on more than 70 charges related to insurance fraud, including money laundering, forgery and impersonating a licensed professional. She was arrested and booked into jail Monday.

Ketron is set to appear in court on Nov. 25. Ketron’s attorney, Trey Harwell, told the Murfreesboro Daily News Journal that he and his client “are surprised by the indictment.”

Ketron resigned from her GOP role in July, days after the authorities including the Secret Service searched her home and the insurance office owned by her father, Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron.