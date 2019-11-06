× FedEx truck involved in deadly I-30 accident in Arkansas

Bryant, Ark. — Two people were killed and an officer was injured after a FedEx truck veered off an Arkansas roadway early Wednesday morning.

According to KARK, a FedEx truck was being driven along I-30 near the Reynolds Road exit in Saline County when it went off the roadway. The vehicle struck a Bryant Police Department squad car and another vehicle that was pulled over.

Authorities said two people were killed and the officer was injured.

FedEx released a statement to WREG saying, “First and foremost we extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the individuals involved in this incident. Safety is our highest priority and we are cooperating fully with the investigating authorities at this time.”