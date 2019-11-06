× Driver arrested following deadly police chase through Mississippi sentenced

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — One of the suspects accused of being involved in a police chase across North Mississippi that led to a fatal wreck in Byhalia was sentenced to 10 years behind bars.

Tae’ona Edmondson was charged with second-degree murder, fleeing law enforcement with a vehicle and felony fleeing in Marshall and Union counties after being involved in a crash that killed Lisa Gay on Interstate 22 and 309.

It began at 1 p.m. in November 2018 when DeSoto County authorities attempted to stop a vehicle on U.S. 78, which turns into I-22. The suspect refused to stop and led deputies on a brief chase until they crossed into Marshall County.

DeSoto deputies called Marshall County, whose deputies picked up the high-speed chase.

Deputies said Edmondson crashed her vehicle in Byhalia, killing Gay. Edmondson then got into another vehicle driven by co-defendant Tanairy Portal and the two continued.

When they crossed into Union County, authorities there picked up the chase. The pursuit ended when Edmondson and Portal’s vehicle allegedly hit a Mississippi Highway Patrol vehicle head-on.

The two women and the trooper were taken to a hospital with minor injuries. MHP said Edmondson was the driver in both crashes.

In addition to the time in prison, Edmondson will also have five years supervised probation. Authorities told WREG she will not be granted early release.