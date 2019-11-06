× Crossing guard who was hit by truck returns to ‘joy’ of being on the job

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two months after a crossing guard was hit by a passing pickup truck outside Grahamwood Elementary School, she was able to return to work Wednesday.

Flora Wallace, known as “Miss Flo” to the children of the elementary school in Berclair, said she’s excited to be back on guard after being hit by the truck while on duty in September.

“My job is joy for me; it’s not a job, it’s pleasure,” Wallace said.

That joy was replaced by sadness in September when Wallace was hit.

“I had contusion, fractured rib, stitches in my arm and a lot of body bruising,” she said.

After eight weeks of healing, she returned to her dream job Wednesday that she has had for eight years.

She said the warm welcome back from the school was “overwhelming.” She said caring for the children is her life’s mission.

“It’s a love that I can’t even describe,” Wallace said. “I didn’t know that so many people cared so much about me. And I ain’t gonna cry because we’re on TV.”

As for the man who hit Ms. Flo, she said she forgives him.

“I don’t have any animosity towards him, I’m not angry,” she said.

But what does get Ms. Flo fired up are speeding and distracted drivers who put her kids in danger.

“There is a speed limit, and don’t be on your phone,” she said.

The longtime crossing guard is on a new mission: to turn her accident into awareness.

“This is a school zone,” Wallace said. “Be aware and slow down.”

Grahamwood’s PTO is still working to raise money for flashing lights at the crosswalk.

