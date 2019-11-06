× $12M grant to fund Bus Rapid Transit from Downtown to U of M

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new Bus Rapid Transit route will soon connect Downtown and the University of Memphis.

The planned MATA route is made possible by a $12 million grant from the Department of Transportation.

The eight-mile route will run through the “Innovation Corridor” linking Downtown, the Medical District, Overton Square, the Benjamin Hooks library on Poplar and the University of Memphis. The project would include construction of 28 new transit stations and nine new electric buses equipped with Wi-Fi and electric charging docks, according to Rep. Steve Cohen.

“This grant is huge for Memphis,” Cohen said. “It will enhance both safety and employment opportunities for our city.”

Strickland said the route had been years in the making, and thanked Sens. Lamar Alexander and Marsha Blackburn along with Cohen and Rep. David Kustoff for their help obtaining the grant.

According to a proposal outlined in the city’s grant application, the route would begin at the MATA station on North Second Street, down B.B. King and east on Union and Poplar.