Shelby County authorities searching for inmate who escaped work site

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities in Shelby County are searching for an inmate who stole a county vehicle and escaped from the Shelby County Correctional Facility on Tuesday.

Samuel Bridges, 41, was at a work site at about 2 p.m. when he stole a Department of Corrections cargo van, struck a county employee with the vehicle and escaped the facility.

The employee who was hit did not suffer serious injuries.

Bridges was serving a two-year sentence for theft of property worth $1,000-$10,000. He was incarcerated on Sept. 13 and was slated for release on April 26, 2021.

The inmate was last seen leaving the driveway of 1071 Mullins Station Road, heading north on Sycamore View.

All local law enforcement agencies are working to find Bridges.

Bridges is described as a 6-foot-3, 210-pound white man with a fair complexion and a light beard.

The stolen cargo van was a white 2013 Ford E350 with license plate number 7894-GB. The asset number on the side of the vehicle is 133742, and the county seal is also on the passenger’s and driver’s side doors.

On top of the theft charges for which he was incarcerated, Bridges is now facing an escape charge.

This story is breaking, and WREG will provide updates as we learn more.