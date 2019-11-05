× Report: Sen. Brian Kelsey subject of federal probe regarding campaign money

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Senator Brian Kelsey is the subject of a federal probe over campaign money, the Tennessean reported.

According to the news agency, at least three individuals – former Lt. Governor Ron Ramsey, Nashville council member Steve Glover and a current state lawmaker who spoke on the condition of anonymity – have been interviewed by federal investigators.

All three confirmed that the questioning was in regards to financial transactions Kelsey made back in 2016 when he was running for the 8th Congressional District seat.

On Tuesday, Kelsey released a statement to the Tennessean saying, “I welcome any investigation because all donations were made in compliance with the law and on the advice of counsel,” he said, touting the contributions he received from his colleagues.”

