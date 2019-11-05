× Olympic gold medalist Shawn Johnson just announced the birth of her first baby

First, let’s take a moment to marvel over the tiny, wide-eyed wonder that former US Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson and her husband, Andrew East, just brought into the world.

Awww!

The couple announced the latest addition to their family through social media on Monday — after months of pregnancy updates.

“She’s the best thing ever,” Johnson said in an Instagram video. The gymnast said she was excited “to be home and to have the greatest little daughter ever.”

Johnson won four Olympic medals and also came out a winner in a season of “Dancing with the Stars.” In 2012, she said she would be retiring because of recurring knee problems.

The past few days of enjoying their daughter have been “heaven,” East said.

“We’ve just been cuddling and talking and having family time.”

The couple also teased they’ll release a birth vlog for Baby East — after the early cuddles are over.

“We think the birth vlog will be live this week,” Johnson said. “I was completely against birth vlogs until (we were) in the moment and I was like ‘we need to capture this.'”

The happy news comes about two years after Johnson announced she had a miscarriage only days after learning they were first expecting.

In an Instagram post in October, she said: “2 years ago today our world was turned upside down when we lost our first pregnancy… 2 years later we were anxiously awaiting the arrival of our rainbow baby.”