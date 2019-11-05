× Mid-South Food Bank expanding into six schools

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nearly one out of four children in Shelby County face hunger and now the Mid-South Food Bank is expanding into six Shelby County Schools thanks to a donation from the Tennessee Valley Authority.

Six Healthy School Pantries will be created in local schools, providing food to more than 250 families.

Board members from the TVA, including WREG General Manager Ron Walter, presented a check for $100,000 to representatives from the school and the Mid-South Food Bank.