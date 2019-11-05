× Man arrested in shooting at Oxford wing restaurant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police in Oxford, Miss. say a Buffalo Wild Wings employee was arrested for a shooting outside the restaurant’s Oxford location Sunday.

Police responded to the Buffalo Wild Wings around 2 p.m. for a report of a shooting. No one was injured.

Police arrested Bobby Parks, 22, in the shooting and charged him with shooting into a dwelling. He was given a $200,000 bond.

They said Parks was fighting with another employee Saturday night. On Sunday, police said he came back and fired six shots after mistaking a patron on the patio for the other employee.