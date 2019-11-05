Covington man stabbed to death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police in Covington, Tennessee say a man is dead after he was stabbed in the chest Tuesday morning.

Covington police responded to the 800 block of Rose at 5:30 for a domestic violence complaint.

They found Danny Wakefield, 28, unresponsive with a stab wound to the chest. He was taken to Baptist Tipton Hospital, where he died, police said.

Detectives with Covington Police say they have a person in custody, but have not released that person’s identity. No charges have been filed.

