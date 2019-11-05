× City’s annual Thanksgiving meal canceled due to construction

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis will not be holding its annual Thanksgiving dinner for the homeless this year.

The city said the event was canceled due to construction at the Cook Convention Center.

Plans to hold the dinner at other venues such as City Hall did not work out.

Organizers also said they do not have the money to host the event.

The Memphis Union Mission will be holding a meal for the homeless on Wednesday, November 27. Another meal will be available on Thanksgiving Day at St. Vincent DePaul Food Mission.