300 sports balls donated to Memphis elementary school to replace stolen equipment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Students of a Nutbush elementary school received a big surprise Tuesday after their school was burglarized over the summer.

Three hundred sports balls were donated to Wells Station Elementary School on Tuesday to replace the ones stolen over the summer when someone took recess equipment from the school's storage unit.

It was like Christmas morning at Wells Station Elementary as students ran to pick up a basketballs, soccer balls and footballs.

Landers Auto Group partnered with the American Heart Association to donate the 300 athletic balls to the school.

"I felt like a little kid again," said Don Kitchens, vice president and general manager of Landers Ford. "I wanted to get out there and play ball with them."

Thousands of dollars of physical education equipment was stolen in the burglary last summer.

"They took balls, they took jump ropes, they took the step ladders," principal Keisa Jackson said. "It's such a huge blow because with this community, this is their safe-haven."

Despite the loss, Jackson said she works to instill gratefulness to her students.

"I feel grateful for everything they gave us because we really needed new equipment," one student said.

Kitchens had a message for other big businesses who can help their communities.

"You just can't do anything that makes you happier and makes you feel better about what you do day-to-day if you're giving back," he said.

Jackson said while the burglary was a blow, events like Tuesday's make a big difference.

"And for those faces to light up, I'm saying, 'That trust is coming back,'" she said.

The school's greenhouse was also damaged during the burglary. Lowe's stepped up to help with those repairs.