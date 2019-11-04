× Two individuals injured after shooting leads to car accident in Southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were rushed to the hospital overnight following a shooting in Southwest Memphis.

The victims told police they were driving southbound on Third Street near Churches Chicken when someone started shooting at them. The driver was shot in the back while a passenger was struck in the arm.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and went off the roadway near Levi Road and South Third.

When officers arrived they said the car had overturned into a tree and the three men inside were crawling from the scene.

Authorities have not released any suspect information.