THP: Driver in Fayette County crash that killed 3 kids had alcohol in system

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee Highway Patrol says a mother who died with three children in her vehicle in a wrong-way crash Oct. 13 had more than twice the legal limit of alcohol in her system at the time.

Latricia Taylor, 34, of Collierville, was killed in the wreck in Fayette County, along with a 9-year-old boy, 7-year-old boy and 3-year-old girl who were family members.

THP investigators said she was driving the wrong way on I-269 near Highway 57 around 1 in the morning when her Buick struck a tractor-trailer head-on.

Investigators at the time said it appeared she had been drinking prior to the accident and was not wearing a seat belt, though they later retracted that statement and said they didn’t know whether alcohol was involved.

Monday, however, THP said results showed her blood alcohol level was 0.175. The legal limit in Tennessee is 0.08.

Taylor’s sister-in-law said after the wreck that Taylor was a wonderful mother, but made a terrible mistake.