× Prominent pot activist dies in Shelby County jail

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Pro-marijuana activist Thorne Peters died in the Shelby County Jail over the weekend, county authorities said Monday.

Peters, 57, was found unresponsive in his cell Sunday. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and the medical examiner has taken possession of the body. A cause of death was not released by the county.

Peters had a lengthy record of criminal charges for drugs and weapons possession. He called himself The Kingpin and maintained a website and wrote books on his views on drug prohibition.

At one point, Peters smoked marijuana in front of the Criminal Justice Center at 201 Poplar and dared authorities to arrest him.

He began serving a four-year sentence in county custody that began Oct 16, 2018, for possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of marijuana with intent to sell. He was scheduled for release in December, 2021.

Peters was housed in an individual cell alone, without any cellmates, authorities said.