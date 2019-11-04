× Mississippi governor’s candidates make final push before Tuesday election

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Polls will open Tuesday in the Magnolia State, and two of the main candidates vying to be the state’s governor traveled the state Monday to make their final push.

To make sure things run smoothly for the election, the chairman for each precinct prepared and sent out the materials for the 41 polling locations. They’ve staffed up at each precinct, anticipating close races.

The race for Mississippi’s next governor has attracted interest from the nation’s top politicians. Polls show things are close between the Democrat, Attorney General Jim Hood, and Republican, Lt. Governor Tate Reeves.

Both are highlighting the differences in how they would lead Mississippi.

The state hasn’t had a Democratic governor in more than a decade, but Hood believes he’s in a good position to change that.

“I think if we get out voters out, a lot of moderates will vote for me in this race,” Hood said. “A lot of Republicans will come over because people want to see some change. I think that’s the formula and they know I’ll govern for Republicans and Democrats.”

As they try to get voters to cast their ballots in their favor, DeSoto County election commissioners hope for a larger turnout than normal.

“I’m figuring between 30 and 40 percent turnout based on historical data. Hoping for more,” said Danny Klein, DeSoto County Election Commission chairman.

So do the candidates, knowing the importance of each vote.

“Some of these elections have been determined in the past, anywhere from 8-12 votes in the provisionals, so every vote does count,” he said.

Poll workers will be a precincts at six o’clock Tuesday morning. The polls open at seven. Make sure to have proper ID and double check your voting site.