Live at 9: City Council agenda, defensive driving, The Compost Fairy & Chef Steven

City Council Preview with Robinson, Morgan

As of right now Tennessee’s new “hands-free law” is in effect, but not enforced in Memphis. That’s because the city council has to first pass an ordinance giving Memphis police officers the right to ticket those holding a phone or texting while driving. That is on the council’s agenda Tuesday along with a proposed rate hike for Memphis Light, Gas and Water customers.

Patrice Robinson and Worth Morgan stopped by Live at 9 to talk about these issues.

Defensive driving with John Blaker

Research from the federal government ranks Memphis as the 12th most dangerous city for drivers. Driving instructor John Blaker joined us Monday morning with three things you can do to help you practice defensive driving.

Max Maxwell Driving School

The Compost Fairy

The Compost Fairy helps Memphis residents cut down on waste and reduce their carbon footprints. Mike Larrivee and Caroline Norris joined us to tell us how.

Cooking with Chef Steven Leake

Cornish game hen may sound intimidating, but you can make this dish at home. Chef Steven Leake from Southwest Tennessee Community College joined us to show you how.

Applewood Smoked Deep Fried Cornish Game Hen