Individual injured after car slams into utility pole

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was rushed to the hospital overnight following an accident in southwest Memphis.

According to initial reports, a driver crashed into a utility pole at the corner of Horn Lake and West Levi Road around 4 a.m. Monday. The impact of the crash snapped the pole and left power lines dangling overhead.

An ambulance transported one person to Methodist South Hospital. Authorities did not release that individual’s condition.

Horn Lake Road is closed between West Levi and South Third.