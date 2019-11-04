Does It Work: The Socket Shelf

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Do you need more power outlets in your bathroom or even just a little more space? The Socket Shelf claims to turn ordinary outlets into the ultimate powerhouse, so we put it to the test.

"I love the idea of the extra and clutter free countertops," said WREG's Corie Ventura.

The Socket Shelf felt pretty sturdy and durable. There were six outlets; two on each side and two in front with a built in shelf on top.

"Turning my ordinary into the ultimate."

When plugged in, a green light immediately came on, indicating the surge protection feature was working properly.

Time to start charging!

First, Corie plugged in her iPhone and electric toothbrush charging cords into the USB ports before placing each on the shelf. For the third item, she decided to charge her watch.

You'll have to figure out a way to dress the cables a little bit better since the cords are long, but Corie was able to charge all three at once off her countertop.

But will it really hold an iPad wrapped in a protective case?

Yes!

"I feel like it's not going to fall."

Socket Shelf, you passed the Does It Work test.