D.A. says officers justified in fatal shooting at motel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Shelby County Sheriff’s Office narcotics officers who shot and killed a drug suspect at a motel earlier this year were justified in their actions, District Attorney Amy Weirich announced Monday.

Jason Hill, 40, was killed Feb. 7, 2019, in the parking lot area of the GardenTree Hotels at 6101 Shelby Oaks Drive near Sycamore View Road.

Members of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Division were there to serve Hill with arrest warrants for drug trafficking.

Officers spotted Hill walking from the hotel toward his vehicle in the parking lot, but when they attempted to detain him Hill began firing a handgun at them as he ran away Weirich’s office said. Two officers returned fire, killing him.

One handgun was found near his body and a second was found in his waistband, Weirich said. Toxicology tests showed Hill had amphetamine, methamphetamine and alprazolam in his system.

Officers did not have body-worn cameras, but portions of the events were captured on hotel surveillance video.

Redacted documents from the case can be found here.