Two injured in Hickory Hill apartment fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were hurt and several families displaced by a two-alarm fire in a Hickory Hill apartment complex Sunday morning.

The Memphis Fire Department said crews arrived at 301 Autumn Ridge Court just before 2 a.m. They found heavy flames coming from the three-story building.

Twelve units sustained fire, smoke or water damage. MFD estimated the damages at $250,000 for the building and $50,000 for the contents.

One woman who lived in the building had second-degree burns to her face, hands and shoulder, MFD said. She went by private vehicle to St. Francis Hospital. Another woman was treated and released for smoke inhalation.

The Red Cross assisted 12 families after the fire. The complex had working smoke detectors.

MFD has not released the cause of the fire, but asked anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH (2274) or the State Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

35.042576 -89.862511