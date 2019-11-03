× Rainbow crosswalk dedicated in Cooper-Young

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Cooper-Young neighborhood dedicated a rainbow-colored crosswalk across Young Avenue on Sunday, and organizers say it’s the first such crosswalk in Tennessee.

Jerred Price, a recent city council candidate who helped organize the project, said Cooper-Young has the highest concentration of self-identified same-sex couples in the southeast.

Only one of the four sides of the intersection with Cooper Avenue has been painted, but supporters said the other sides would be finished when more donations come in. The crosswalk was paid for through donations, not taxpayer money, Price said.

Sunday’s dedication included a drag show.