Police search for carjacking suspect in Nutbush

Posted 10:34 pm, November 3, 2019, by

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police said Sunday night that a carjacking suspect was on the run in the Nutbush area of Memphis.

Police said the suspect pulled a gun on a man and forced him out of his Jeep Renegade in the 4000 block of Macon. Police were called to the scene around 9 p.m.

Officers in the area got behind the alleged carjacker, but lost sight of him going southbound on Wells Station near Deborah.

One officer in the area was involved in a crash on Wells Station, but no injuries were reported.

Police said at 10:30 that they were calling out an air search for the suspect.

