Police search for carjacking suspect in Nutbush
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police said Sunday night that a carjacking suspect was on the run in the Nutbush area of Memphis.
Police said the suspect pulled a gun on a man and forced him out of his Jeep Renegade in the 4000 block of Macon. Police were called to the scene around 9 p.m.
Officers in the area got behind the alleged carjacker, but lost sight of him going southbound on Wells Station near Deborah.
One officer in the area was involved in a crash on Wells Station, but no injuries were reported.
Police said at 10:30 that they were calling out an air search for the suspect.