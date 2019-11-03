× Police: 17-year-old shot to death, possibly involved in attempted theft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy who may have been involved in an attempted car theft.

According to police, on Friday, November 1, a 17-year-old boy arrived at LeBonheur Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound. Two males in a black SUV reportedly dropped him off there.

The teen was originally listed in critical condition, but he later died from his injuries.

Police say that this shooting death may be connected to an attempted car theft that occurred on Friday night.

At around 10:15 p.m., officers responded to the Super Smoker’s Shop in the 2500 block of Appling Road. According to police, a black SUV pulled onto the parking lot, and a man got out of the SUV and tried to steal someone else’s car.

The owner of the car came out of the store and confronted the suspects who were inside of the SUV. The suspects inside of the SUV reportedly fired a shot at the owner, and the owner returned fire.

The black SUV fled the scene while the owner of the car remained.

The black SUV involved in the attempted car theft may have been the same one that dropped the 17-year-old off at LeBonheur.

Police say that no criminal charges have been filed at this point, and that this is an ongoing investigation.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.