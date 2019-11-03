McDonald’s CEO steps down after relationship with employee

Posted 3:39 pm, November 3, 2019, by , Updated at 03:49PM, November 3, 2019

McDonald's CEO Stephen Easterbrook unveils the company's new corporate headquarters during a grand opening ceremony on June 4, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — McDonald’s Corporation says its chief executive officer has left the company after violating company policy by engaging in a consensual relationship with an employee.

The fast food giant announced former CEO Steve Easterbrook’s departure Sunday, saying he demonstrated poor judgment. McDonald’s forbids managers from having romantic relationships with direct or indirect reports.

In an email to employees, Easterbrook acknowledged he had a relationship with an employee and said it was a mistake. He said given the values of the company he agreed with the board that it’s time to move on.

The board of directors named Chris Kempczinski as its new president and CEO. Kempczinski recently served as president of McDonald’s USA.

Kempczinski thanked Easterbrook for his contributions and described him as a patient and helpful mentor.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.