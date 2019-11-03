× Man found shot dead in South Memphis driveway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Detectives were in South Memphis talking to neighbors Sunday morning, trying to track down clues in the city`s latest homicide.

Police say a man was found shot to death in the driveway of a home in the 700 block of East Dempster around 1 in the morning.

One man, who didn’t share his name, said the victim was his cousin, 58-year-old Mike Henderson, a barber who lived on the street for about five years.

He says he heard what he now believes was a gunshot, and said Henderson`s girlfriend told him he was killed during an attempted robbery.

Other neighbors are convinced the victim knew the shooter.

Police aren’t saying right now what may have led to it, but Henderson`s home surveillance camera may hold the answers.

Neighbors say he had that and a security system installed after his home was broken into.

Police say the gunman was possibly in a red car but that’s the only description they’ve released so far.

If you saw anything that could help investigators, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Memphis Police said there have been 152 homicides year to date, compared to 146 at this point in 2018.