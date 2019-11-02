× Two men arrested after burglary, shooting in Eads

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Two men have been arrested in connection with a burglary and shooting in Eads, Tennessee.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office arrested Timothy Keen and Kyle Walton. The sheriff’s office says both Keen and Walton are charged with felony crimes, including burglary of a motor vehicle, theft of property, possession of a firearm, and attempted second-degree murder.

According to the sheriff’s office, the burglary and shooting happened on Thursday morning in the 1600 block of Reid Hooker Cove. The two suspects were trying to break into a vehicle when the homeowner confronted them.

The homeowner ended up shooting one of the suspects. The other suspect fled the scene. Deputies searched for the second suspect and recovered a stolen car that had been abandoned by the suspects.

The homeowner was not injured.

Walton is scheduled to be in court on Monday, while Keen is scheduled to be in court on Tuesday.