Memphis man charged with statutory rape by authority figure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 62-year-old Frayser man is behind bars for allegedly raping a minor.

Gregory Krishen is charged with rape and statutory rape by an authority figure, and court documents show he was in the child's life since birth.

Neighbors said they were shocked to hear the devastating news about someone they see every day.

Residents living in the Frayser community said it's a quiet area with everyone sticking to themselves and minding their own business. But they were unaware of the horrors allegedly taking place inside their neighbor’s home.

Court documents show a teenage boy went to police saying Krishen had been performing sexual acts on him without his consent for the past year.

Several people who knew Krishen declined to go on camera, but one person said she doesn't believe the allegations.

"I think he was a gentleman," she said. "He showed himself and his soul and was a good neighbor."

Neighbors said Krishen stayed to himself but would often speak to the kids in the area. The said he was very active during Halloween, passing out candy to trick-or-treaters.

"When Halloween came, he always did decorations of his home," a neighbor said.

The teenage boy went on to tell police the incidents started after Krishen introduced the child to marijuana when he was only 12 years old. The victim said Krishen would often threaten to tell the victim's mother about the marijuana use and would then threaten to kill the mother if he reported the sexual acts.

WREG found Krishen had a warrant out for his arrest in Florida for a drug charge. Prior to that, he was charged with fraud in South Carolina in 2007.

Krishen is in jail without bond because he is a convicted felon with a warrant for his arrest.