Jack-knifed tractor trailer causes backup on I-40

FAYETTE CO., Tenn. — An accident involving a jack-knifed tractor trailer is causing traffic backup on I-40.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the accident happened at around 11:21 a.m. on I-40 westbound, at mile marker 34 in Fayette County.

The THP says the westbound lanes of traffic are closed, and the eastbound lanes are experiencing “rubbernecking delays.”

THP is diverting westbound traffic to alternate routes.

So far, there is no word on whether or not anyone was injured in the accident.

We will update this story are more information becomes available.