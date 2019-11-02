× Delta bringing back same-sex love scenes in ‘Booksmart’ and ‘Rocketman’ to its flights

(CNN) — Delta Air Lines says in-flight versions of the films “Booksmart” and Elton John’s biopic “Rocketman” will no longer skip same-sex love scenes.

The scenes on both films were “unnecessarily excluded,” the airline said.

“We are immediately putting a new process in place for managing content available through Delta’s in-flight entertainment,” Delta said in a statement.

The airline’s decision comes days after “Booksmart” director Olivia Wilde tweeted she had watched an edited version of her film on a flight and said the words “vagina” and “genitals” and scenes involving lesbian kissing were cut.

Wilde did not mention what airline she was using in her tweets.

“Turns out some airlines work with a third party company that edits the movie based on what they deem inappropriate,” the actress tweeted. “Which, in our case, is … female sexuality?”

Delta staffers typically pick between original and edited versions of the films offered by the studios or third-party vendors.

“Currently, we have Gentleman Jack, Imagine Me and You, and Moonlight onboard and countless content in the past that clearly shows it is not our practice to omit LGBTQ+ love scenes,” the airline said.

Delta chose to use the edited versions of “Booksmart” and “Rocketman,” but the staffers didn’t realize they would be omitting content “well within” the airline’s guidelines,” Delta said.

The airline didn’t edit or asked for any edits to the films, said Delta spokesman Adrian Gee.

Gee said new versions of the films will be shown in future flights, but the exact date was not available yet.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.