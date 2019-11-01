Woman arrested after shots fired outside Memphis high school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 41-year-old woman is facing charges after police said she was part of a group that started shooting outside a Memphis high school.

The woman is in jail after police said it all started over a crash, forcing Northeast Prep Academy to go on lockdown.

"We heard eight gunshots, and it was ... around 7:35-ish in the morning," a mother who lives near the school said. "It was very senseless. We see kids at that school as early as a quarter after 7."

The mayhem started after two vehicles crashed in front of the school where a student was dropped off. Police said several people were in both vehicles when they collided.