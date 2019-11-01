Woman arrested after shots fired outside Memphis high school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 41-year-old woman is facing charges after police said she was part of a group that started shooting outside a Memphis high school.
The woman is in jail after police said it all started over a crash, forcing Northeast Prep Academy to go on lockdown.
"We heard eight gunshots, and it was ... around 7:35-ish in the morning," a mother who lives near the school said. "It was very senseless. We see kids at that school as early as a quarter after 7."
The mayhem started after two vehicles crashed in front of the school where a student was dropped off. Police said several people were in both vehicles when they collided.
Instead of talking out the issue, things turned physical when the groups began arguing about whose fault it was. Police records said a man in his 20s fired a shot, hitting the other car's windshield, then got into his SUV and kept shooting as his group drove away.
"They were putting a lot of people at risk," a person in the area said.
Police were able to figure out who the student was that was dropped off by the accused shooter. From there, investigators tracked down who they believed was responsible. Several people are named to be part of the group, but as of now the only person showing up in the Shelby County jail system is 41-year-old Tajuana Ayers.
She's looking at various charges, including attempted murder.
Police said initially she admitted she was there for the violence, but she later changed her story and said another woman who was actually part of the fight told her to lie to protect her because of her job.
"I'm surprised about that because I know the police be out here in the evening time when the school let out," a resident said.
Parents WREG talked with said the shooting is troubling, but they hope this was an isolated incident.
No one was hit by the gunfire. We asked police about the other people involved facing charges but have not heard back.
Shelby County Schools said they will remain proactive and vigilant protecting their schools.