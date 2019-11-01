× Third man arrested in deadly Holly Springs drive-by shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police in Holly Springs, Mississippi have arrested three men in connection with a drive-by shooting that killed a woman Oct. 17.

Ahmad Gatewood, 21, of Holly Springs is charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit a crime, weapons possession by felon, and shooting into a dwelling. He was taken into custody Wednesday, and his bond is set at $2.7 million.

Jeremy Young, 31, and Javion Boxley, 20, both of Holly Springs, were taken into custody earlier. They face similar charges and have the same bond.

Police say Jemetris Moore, 23, was killed when her home on Moss Street was shot at in a drive-by shooting.

The Marshall County coroner said Moore was shot in the neck and died before she could be taken to a hospital.

Police say at least three others, including Young, were wounded by gunshots. Young was arrested after he was released from a hospital.