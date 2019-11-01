Suspect taken into custody following Crittenden County standoff

Posted 10:53 am, November 1, 2019

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. – A man was taken into custody after a standoff situation in Turrell, Arkansas.

According to the Crittenden County Sheriff’s, an unidenfied man came outside of his home on Riddle, discharged a weapon and then stated he was going to have a shootout with deputies.

He also stated that law enforcement would have to kill him.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody without incident. He was charged with aggravated assault.

He nor anyone else involved was injured.

Authorities have not said what led up to the incident.

 

 

