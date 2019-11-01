× MPD has plans in place to keep city safe during Tigers vs. SMU game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With thousands of people heading to Beale Street Saturday morning, law enforcement and ESPN have an extensive plan to make sure everyone stays safe.

With Memphis under the national spotlight, every security measure is being taken. Numerous law enforcement groups will be stationed all over the area from sunrise until sunset to make sure College GameDay and Memphis vs. SMU goes off without a single issue.

“This provides an opportunity for the nation to see what’s happening here in Memphis,” U of M Athletic Director Laird Veatch said.

In some cases, you’ll notice the security measures ahead of College GameDay — the security barricades that line Beale Street and the dozens of officers in the area are visible. But there will also be undercover personnel and details that the average fan won’t see.

“We have multiple events that happen in the downtown area, so our guys and girls are well versed for the plans we put into place in order to ensure public safety,” said Louis Brownlee with the Memphis Police Department.

Thousands of fans are expected to line Beale Street as the sun comes up, with ESPN’s College GameDay show starting live at 8 a.m. Central time. It’s a chance for the city of Memphis to make a great impression on a massive stage.

“Tomorrow everybody’s gonna be together, we’re gonna be on the same page, everybody’s gonna wear Tiger blue and support the home team,” Brownlee said. “We’re gonna look great on national television, and this is just going to open the doors for more opportunities for the city of Memphis.”

Law enforcement asks that you “pack your patience” if you’re headed to Beale Street or the Liberty Bowl on Saturday and remember why everyone is wearing Tiger blue in the first place.

“We just want everyone to come out, have a great time, and have Memphis look good in the national spotlight,” Brownlee said.