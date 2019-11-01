Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after Collierville crash

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A motorcyclist had to be taken to the hospital by helicopter after being involved in a crash with a vehicle in Collierville.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Friday on Market Boulevard in front of the Malco Collierville Towne Cinema.

Collierville Police said the crash involved the motorcycle and a passenger vehicle.

A helicopter landed in a nearby parking lot to take the motorcyclist to Regional One Hospital.

There is no information on the condition of the motorcyclist.

