× Man found guilty of attacking, raping 76-year-old woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A registered sex offender was convicted this week of brutally beating, raping and then robbing a 76-year-old woman inside her own home, the District Attorney’s Office said.

According to a police report, the woman was inside her home in the 4800 block of Fairfield in September 2015 when a man knocked on her door and identified himself as a Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy.

He then forced his way inside the home.

When the victim reportedly grabbed on to his dreads and refused to let go, the suspect began punching her in the face until she lost consciousness.

Family members found the victim more than 36 hours later severely bruised with subcranial bleeding.

They rushed her to the hospital where doctors discovered the victim was raped too.

Investigators arrested Stanley Jefferson, a convicted child sex offender already being monitored by the Tennessee Department of Probation and Parole through a GPS tracker. The D.A.’s office said DNA evidence and the ankle monitor linked Jefferson to the crime along with a reported confession that he made at the time of his arrest.

WREG discovered Jefferson was convicted of aggravated sexual battery in 2007 and criminal attempt to commit rape in 2003.

In the latest case, he was convicted of aggravated rape, especially aggravated burglary, aggravated assault and theft of property.