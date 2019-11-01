Man charged with attempted murder after Shelby County shootout

Timothy Keen

EADS, Tenn. — New details have been released after a Shelby County homeowner exchanged gunfire with two suspects who were allegedly breaking into his vehicle.

Timothy Keen, 30, was charged with attempted second-degree murder, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, theft of property and burglary of a motor vehicle.

The homeowner told Shelby County deputies that he noticed a vehicle pull into his driveway during the early morning hours of October 31. When he went outside to look, the driver initially drove away, but then returned a few minutes later.

The homeowner said he grabbed his AR-15 and went outside to confront the subjects. That’s when he found a person sitting in his car and another standing next to what proved to be a stolen vehicle.

The subject standing outside the stolen vehicle reportedly pulled out a gun when confronted and opened fire on the victim.

The victim said he returned fire, striking one of the suspects.

Around that time, deputies said they located Keen at a nearby home, suffering from multiple gun shot wounds.

Keen later told deputies that he went to the home with a man named Kyle to visit family. He then reportedly heard someone yelling and gunfire erupted.

He was later charged and booked into the Shelby County Jail.

