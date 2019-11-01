× Make a difference in a child’s life today! Donate to the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Want to make a difference in the life of a child this holiday season? The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program is looking for some Christmas elves to help spread joy to children across the Mid-South.

Donating online is very simple. Follow these instructions to sign up today:

Visit the Salvation Army’s website

Hover your mouse over the “How you can help” button and select “Angel Tree” from the gray drop down menu

Select your angel. You can select a boy, girl, or both a boy and a girl. You will then be prompted to pick an age group. Remember you can pick up to three children to help at a time.

Enter your information and choose a drop-off location.

There are several drop-off locations this year: