Make a difference in a child’s life today! Donate to the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program

Posted 12:10 pm, November 1, 2019, by

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Want to make a difference in the life of a child this holiday season? The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program is looking for some Christmas elves to help spread joy to children across the Mid-South.

Donating online is very simple. Follow these instructions to sign up today:

  • Visit the Salvation Army’s website
  • Hover your mouse over the “How you can help” button and select “Angel Tree” from the gray drop down menu
  • Select your angel. You can select a boy, girl, or both a boy and a girl. You will then be prompted to pick an age group. Remember you can pick up to three children to help at a time.
  • Enter your information and choose a drop-off location.

There are several drop-off locations this year:

  • Carrefour At Kirby
    6685 Poplar Ave, Germantown, TN 38138
  • The Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center
    2649 Kirby Whitten Rd, Memphis, TN 38133
  • The Salvation Army Kroc Center
    800 E. Parkway South, Memphis, TN 38104
  • The Salvation Army Purdue Center Of Hope
    696 Jackson Avenue, Memphis, TN 38105
