TUPELO, Miss. — President Donald Trump is in Tupelo to support Republican candidate Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves’ bid for governor against Democrat Jim Hood.

The president is scheduled to appear at 7 Friday night.

This is the closest governor’s race Mississippi has seen in years, with Reeves just 3 percentage points ahead of Hood, according to a survey by Mason Dixon polling.

The election between Hood and Reeves is Nov. 5.

