Live at 9: Rhodes College, ‘No Ordinary Love,’ Booker T. Jones & Marvin Hunter

Rhodes College Award

A private foundation recently awarded $900,000 to Rhodes College and the new initiatives made possible by this grant will do more than just help educate students at the nationally ranked school.

Dr. Kendra Hotz and Dr. Stephanie Cage talked about that on Live at 9.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

'No Ordinary Love'

"No Ordinary Love" is a romantic thriller through the eyes of two women. It focuses on the subject of intimate partner violence and raises awareness about the prevalence of domestic violence.

Writer and director Chyna Robinson and Joy Doss from Indie Memphis joined us to talk about how an upcoming experience will include more than just a trip to the theater.

For more information, click here.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Interview with Booker T. Jones

Booker T. Jones walked into STAX Records in 1962 and the rest was history. Now he's taking note of his incredible life and career in a new memoir and album.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Comedian Marvin Hunter

Vicksburg, Mississippi native Marvin Hunter has toured the country and shared the stage with a number of famous faces. Now, he's here in the Mid-South and headlining at Chuckles Comedy House.