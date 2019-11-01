Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler crowned as guest picker for College GameDay

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis wresting icon Jerry “The King” Lawler will be the guest picker for ESPN College GameDay, which will broadcast from Memphis on Saturday, Lawler announced on social media.

The news is out!!! I'm the guest picker on @CollegeGameDay this Saturday LIVE from Beale St. in Memphis! Don't miss it! pic.twitter.com/ifJ512pCY9 — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) November 1, 2019

College GameDay will air from 8-11 a.m. Saturday. The show is set up on Beale Street before the big football matchup at the Liberty Bowl between the University of Memphis and SMU.

The show ends with a celebrity guest picker, who has a tie to the city, making picks against and with the panel on all the big games of the day ending with the selections of the Tigers/SMU game — where the local celeb always picks the home team.

It’s a fun way to end the show to see the reaction of the fans when the ESPN guys make their picks on the big game.