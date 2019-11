Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS -- The final Friday night of the regular season provided some fireworks.

MUS denies Briarcrest the district title, handing the Saints their first loss of the season 22-16.

Two of this city's top running backs went head to head, Houston's Lincoln Pare and Southwind's Romal Webb. While both put on a show, it was Pare and the Mustangs who got the win.

Other winners on Friday, Kirby, Olive Branch and Desoto Central.