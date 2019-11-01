Several children on board daycare van involved in wreck

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities were called to the scene of a crash involving a daycare van and possibly two other vehicles early Friday morning.

The accident happened at the intersection of Shelby Drive and Third Street.

WREG’s Melissa Moon was told the daycare van was carrying five children and two adults and heading Kings and Queens Daycare Center when the accident occurred. The impact caused heavy front-end damage to the van and overturned a Jeep at the intersection.

Authorities said both drivers were trying to get through the intersection during a yellow light and the van driver turned in front of the Jeep.

The van driver was cited by police.

Thankfully no one inside either vehicle was injured.

Initial reports indicated that a tractor trailer was also involved, but that vehicle was gone by the time our crew arrived. It’s unclear if that vehicle was towed or the driver was simply a witness.